Sen.Basescu: It is last moment when opposition may file censure motion with some chances of success

Senator Traian Basescu considers that "it is the last moment" when the opposition may file a censure motion "with some chance of success" in order to remove the Dancila Government from power.

"Opposition must try now! The opposition must understand an elementary thing: either we are talking about the economy, about justice, representation at the EU level, about the daily life of Romanians, the PSD - ALDE majority is sinking the country at an accelerated pace. It is the last moment when the opposition can file a censure motion with some chances of success in removing the Dancila Government from power. Otherwise, the opposition is accomplice to of the destruction of Romania by this group of bastards of the domestic politics," Basescu wrote on Wednesday night in a post on Facebook.In his opinion, "the opposition must have a clear conscience that it tried.""PS - I know there are many ?philosophers' who say it would not be the time. Probably they think the right time is Christmas," concludes the senator.