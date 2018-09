Senate President Tariceanu welcomes French Senate's France-Romania friendship group delegation

President of the Senate Calin Popescu-Tariceanu on Wednesday welcomed the French Senates' France-Romania friendship group delegation, led by Senator Bernard Fournier, on which occasion he emphasized the opportunity that the future presidency of the Council of the EU to be held by Romania next year represents for promoting Francophone values according to Agerpres.

"In what concerns the collaboration inside the EU, the Senate President underscored that the future presidency of the Council of the EU represents an occasion for Romania and France to work together to promote Francophone values and increase French language's visibility among the EU member states," reads a release of the Senate sent to AGERPRES.Tariceanu hailed the presence in Bucharest of the French delegation representing the Romania-France friendship group, in the context of the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration on Strategic Partnership between Romania and France, and underscored the special relation existing between the two countries, rooted in the deep European spirit.Participating in the meeting was also Senator Titus Corlatean, the head of the Romania-France friendship group of the Romanian Senate.Senator Bernanrd Fournier, the head of he Romania-France friendship group of the French Senate is currently paying an official visit to Bucharest together with French Senators Olivier Cadic and Patrice Joly, members of the group.