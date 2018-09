Senate's Popescu Tariceanu: Ambassador George Maior, called for explanation in Senate's Foreign Policy Committee

Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu announced on Monday that Romania's Ambassador to the United States, George Maior, was invited to the Senate Foreign Policy Committee to explain his activity as the head of the Romanian diplomatic mission in Washington, D.C. and the public statements that he has made lately.

"Wednesday, at 13:00 hrs, the Senate Foreign Policy Committee asked Romania's Ambassador in Washington, Mr. George Maior, to appear before the committee in order to give a series of explanations, so as to provide a broader picture concerning his activity as ambassador (...), with the public statements he has made lately, that stirred (...) a series of questions and, most likely, at least I, in my own name, voice some concerns and discontent," Tariceanu told private TV broadcaster Antena 3.He highlighted that the members of the committee are inviting George Maior as ambassador, and not as the head of the Romanian Intelligence Service, specifying that the discussions will be public."There was an intervention, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which requested this meeting's postponement for a week.. As far as I know, the chairman of the committee, senator Cristian Dumitrescu, transmitted to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that this request cannot be accepted," Tariceanu added.The Senate President also said that he will participate in the talks as a member of Foreign Policy Committee.