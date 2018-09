Senate's Popescu-Tariceanu: Manfred Weber does not know situation in Romania

The President of the Senate, Calin Popescu Tariceanu, declared on Wednesday evening, that the leader of the European People's Party in the European Parliament, Manfred Weber, does not know the situation in Romania, after saying that he is "extremely worried about the situation in Romania".

"It's regrettable that we have people who are hurting Romania very much, promoting and spreading a series of fake news. I saw Mr. Weber's statement, a statement that, from my experience, I can say was not a spontaneous one, but rather it was read off a prompter. Someone, who does not know the situation in Romania, prepared it for him. He was just reading a statement, with some phrases that I have been hearing, spread by some and that have no real basis about the situation in Romania," Tariceanu told private TV broadcaster Antena 3.He maintains that there can't be any talks about sanctioning Romania, in the sense of the application of Article 7."I was in Brussels yesterday and nobody even dared to raise this issue, not in the sense that they did not dare because it would have been an impolite gesture towards me, but rather because this topic does not exist. Certainly, on October 3 there will be a debate in the European Parliament, where the Prime Minister of Romania is invited. It is not a singular case, we mustn't make a drama out of this matter. I think that it is very good that the Prime Minister is invited to speak, to present a point of view on certain concerns that exist at the level of the European Parliament," Tariceanu added.The leader of the European People's Party in the European Parliament, Manfred Weber said on Tuesday that he "is extremely worried about the situation in Romania", after a meeting he had in Brussels with Prime Minister Viorica Dancila.