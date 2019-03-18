Senate's Tariceanu: Future of ACP-EU relations after 2020, "important topic on European agenda"
The future of the Africa, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States (ACP) - EU relations after 2020 is "an important topic on the European agenda", which gives the Post-Cotonou Agreement the status of the main file for the Council of the European Union, Senator Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Monday.
"The future of ACP-EU relations after 2020 is an important topic on the European agenda, which gives the Post-Cotonou Agreement the status of the main file for the EU Council. The Romanian Presidency is determined to continue the work of its predecessors by fulfilling its role as an observer in the negotiations with the ACP. In our opinion, the future development of the framework for cooperation must be grounded in the 2030 Development Agenda and, at the same time, its adaptation to the new challenges and opportunities that characterize a changing global context must be ensured. We are glad to remark that the sides share the ambition to determine, through the ACP-EU relationship, the facilitation of common positions in international fora and the building of alliances when possible," Tariceanu said at the plenary opening session of the 37th session of the Joint Parliamentary Assembly Africa, Caribbean, Pacific - European Union (ACP-EU), which took place on Monday, at the Palace of Parliament.
He added that the relaunching of relations with the Pacific island states is a chapter of Romania's efforts to develop international dialogue and cooperation in the spirit of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
"Thus, in just one year, from February 2018 until February 2019, Romania established diplomatic relations with Palau, Vanuatu, Kiribati and Micronesia, which will be followed, in the near future, by Tonga. At the same time, in July 2018, our Ambassador in Canberra presented his credential letters in the Solomon Islands and Kiribati, being the first Romanian ambassador in these countries. We aimed at increasing the political dialogue between Romania and the Pacific Islands, including at parliamentary level. Working contacts took place within which we presented our offer for the development of bilateral exchanges in the field of coastal zone management, university scholarships, professional training programs especially in the healthcare sector, making available the Romanian experience in the management of soil erosion, drought prevention and renewable energies, development of bilateral trade, as well as cooperation in the fields of tourism, sport and youth," mentioned Tariceanu.
The Senate President also stressed that during the last two years Romania has made important steps to initiate the relations with the Caribbean "in order to lay the foundation for a long-term commitment with the region".
"We aim to build sustainable and result-oriented bilateral relations with all CARICOM member states and the CARICOM secretariat and permanent institutions, as well as to gain a deep understanding of the Caribbean as a whole, its interests, development priorities and concerns, through the scope of diversifying the connections of the region with Europe. Caribbean responses have been carefully analyzed for the formulation of Romania's position on the European mandate in the EU-ACP negotiation of the Post-Cotonou Agreement. Also, in 2018, my country successfully implemented three cooperation projects for the CARICOM region, and this demarche will continue this year, as well. (...) As a well-known American writer said more than a century now, 'Coming together is the beginning. Keeping together is progress. Working together is success.' In my view, the ACP-EU cooperation is rigorously fulfilling these three phases, which leads to the strengthening of inter-regional exchanges for the gradual development of an updated cooperation framework as well as to the enhancement of the interconnection of policies that meet the current needs of the development of each of our people," Tariceanu said.
