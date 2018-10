Senator Basescu: Maintaining special pension system new draft law preserves public money theft

The new pension law bill maintains theft from the public money in favour of some well-selected categories, by preserving the special pension system, the former President of Romania,Traian Basescu, a People's Movement Party (PMP, opposition) senator said on Monday in a Facebook post.

"For more than a year now, there has been a long debate in the public space in connection with the new pension law and this is a good thing. And yet, in these debates flooded with the word "equity", little is being said about the special pensions. As Ms [Labour, ed. n.] Minister Lia Olguta Vasilescu says, the new law aims mainly to restore equity in the state pension system. I agree, and yet ... It is hard to accept the expression "equity" when the contributiveness principle doesn't work for all pensioners, maintaining the special pensions. Unfortunately, by preserving the special pension system, the new law's bill maintains the theft from the public money in favour of some well-selected categories, chosen to support by vote the PSD [Social Democratic Party, main at rule, ed. n.])'s perpetuation in power," Traian Basescu wrote.The former President of Romania admits however that certain crafts do have a high level of privations, but added that these fields' employees are "rewarded with reduced complete contribution stages being able to retire at 40 - 50 years instead of 65 year of age."