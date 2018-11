Senator explains why he received request for prosecution of Senate Chairman Tariceanu

Senator Claudiu Manda of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) has explained that he took over a request from the anti-graft prosecutors for the prosecution of Senate Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu on Thursday as deputy chairman of the Senate as Tariceanu was scheduled for a trip these days. He added that the case file drawn up by the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) has 73 volumes, each containing between 190 and 300 pages.

"The reason why it came to me and not to the other deputy chairs is that on November 6 we decided that today and tomorrow and the next week, when he is on a trip, the exercise of his duties as chairman were to be published in the Official Journal and it was me to deputise for him, that is why the request came to me. Secondly, given that this is a subject that directly concerns Mr Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, there was no way that the filing and these documents would get to him; they reached me directly. I tabled a resolution with the Standing Bureau, signed November 7, 2018. These documents will reach the Standing Bureau of the Senate where we will have to decide. Procedurally, the decision of the Standing Bureau will be to send all these documents to the Judicial Committee, which will prepare a report to be presented to the plenary session. Between 15:10 o'clock and 18:30 o'clock, when I could not confirm that such a request was made, it was the time that the 73 volumes were received. I understand that's a whole procedure. Stock is taken on each page, which is then filed and sealed, and all these documents which as far as I understand will be sealed at the Judicial Committee, and then, when the committee is informed, they can be unsealed, discussed, seen and we will get a report before the Judicial Committee," Manda said at the Parliament House.

He mentioned that the documents would be presented to the Standing Bureau under seal.

"Someone of the staff came to my office presenting the notification and summary; I wrote on it ?to the Standing Bureau, signed November 7, 2018,' with the intention of the documents to go to the Standing Bureau. I had reason to inform [PSD national leader] Mr Liviu Dragnea," said Manda.

AGERPRES .