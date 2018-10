Serbian ForMin Dacic: 'European Union is the medicine that cures all problems in the Balkans'

"I don't know what is the medicine that keeps Romania calm. In the political sphere, this medicine is the EU, which is the medicine that cures all problems in the Balkans. (...) We still have a series of problems in the Balkans' area, but these mustn't fuel wars. What we need to do instead is to gain the understanding of the international community. In this respect, Serbia is trying to have a balanced foreign policy in observing all the country's strategic objectives, one of which is entering the EU," said the Foreign Affairs Minister of Serbia.

Invited to the International Conference "Security Challenges in the Balkans," organised by Universtatea de Vest of Timisoara and the New Strategy Center Association, the head of the Serbian diplomacy focused his speech on the Serbia, Kosovo relation, while appreciating the fact that Romania didn't recognize Pristina's independence."Serbia is very grateful to Romania (...), for Romania didn't recognize Pristina's independence. (...) However, we still cannot enter the EU, unless we reach a legal solution with Kosovo. (...) Probably Romania and other EU countries, Spain, Cyprus, Slovakia, Greece, who did not recognize Kosovo, will say that Serbia does not have to recognize Kosovo, but there will be other countries nonetheless that will say Serbia must recognize Kosovo bilaterally. That's why I believe the Romanian presidency of the Council of the EU is very important, because Romania is our great friend and I hope that Romania will continue to understand and to be understanding in respect to the problems in this region. When I was a child I was told a saying, that Romania has two friends, Serbia and the Black Sea. We do not have the Black Sea, only the Romanians," detailed Ivica Dacic.He voiced hope that during the Romanian presidency of the Council of the EU new negotiation chapters will be opened."EU is a good project, especially for us, for it represents stability in the region, which is very important for the stability in Europe," added the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Serbian Republic Ivica Dacic.

AGERPRES