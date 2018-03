Serbian President on official visit to Romania on Thursday

President Klaus Iohannis will welcome on Thursday at the Cotroceni Palace his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic on an official visit to Bucharest at the invitation of the Romanian head of state.

According to the Presidential Administration, during talks the two heads of state will address ways to deepen bilateral political, economic cooperation, and collaboration in various sectors. Ways for Romania's supporting Serbia's EU bid will also be discussed, including from the perspective of Romania's term at the Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2019.The two Presidents will also tackle the issue of national minorities in the two countries, subjects of common interest regarding cooperation in the Western Balkans and the main developments in the Kosovo case.The visit rides the wave of intense Romanian-Serbian bilateral contacts in recent years and confirms the very good character of the relations between Bucharest and Belgrade, the Presidential Administration says.President Klaus Iohannis paid an official visit to the Republic of Serbia in July 2015.