Silver and bronze in European Youth Weightlifting Championships, in Zamosc

Romanian athletes have won a silver medal and two bronze ones on Sunday, the second day of the European Youth Weightlifting Championships (U23) in Zamosc (Poland).

Marian Cristian Luca grabbed a bronze medal in the 56kg category, with 107kg in the clean and jerk event and 130 kg in the snatch event, while he ranked 4th in total, with 237 kg. Valentin Ionadi Iancu claimed the silver medal in the same category, with 130 kg in the clean and jerk, ranking 6th in snatch and 5th in total, with 230 kg.Romania's delegation tally is completed by the bronze won on Saturday by Ilie Constantin Ciotoiu (56 kg) in the clean and jerk, in the Under-23 event.Romania is participating with 15 athletes in the European Youth Weightlifting Championships, 4 boys and 7 girls in the youth event and one girl in the Under-23 event.