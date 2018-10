Simona Halep, nominated for Player of Year, awarded by WTA

Romanian Simona Halep, world number one, was nominated for the title Player of the Year, to be awarded by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) at the end of the 2018 season, WTA announced on its official website.

Halep, the winner of the Grand Slam at Roland Garros this year, is for the 49th week in the world leader's position.In 2018, Halep also won the Shenzhen and Montreal tournaments, playing in the finals in Rome and Cincinnati.Mihaela Buzarnescu, a player who had an exceptional season, managing to enter Top 20 WTA, before an injury kept her away from the court this autumn, was nominated as NewComer of the Year, alongside Amanda Anisimova, Daniele Collins and Sofia Kenin, and Belarusian Arina SabalenkaThe winners will be announced at the WTA Awards Gala, due to take place at the Singapore Championship Tournament.