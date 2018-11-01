Some 7,000 Bucharest-based companies awarded by CCIB, AGERPRES gets prize for professionalism in business coverage
Postat la: 01.11.2018 - 09:54 | Scris de: Ziua News
0
At the 25th edition of the Top Companies event on Wednesday, the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIB) presented its awards to 6,922 Bucharest-based companies and some special prizes, with the AGERPRES Romanian National News Agency receiving an excellence trophy for objectivity and professionalism in covering economic phenomenon.
"Honouring its tradition of initiating the bodies of the modern Romanian economy, the Bucharest Chamber rewards consistency, development and contribution to the building of a complex economic fabric with measurable impact on the evolution of the economic ecosystem in the society. 150 years into business, CCIB proves it has the breath needed to be a long time from now on, at all levels, the balanced and listened voice of the most powerful business community of the country, that of the capital, and a natural binder between the needs of the business community and the decision makers (...) For a quarter of a century, we have rewarded excellence in all its forms. We unveil success stories, but we do not forget that behind them are people, visionary entrepreneurs, consistent managers, dedicated, creative and passionate teams. Besides rankings and methodologies and top financial results, we reward those who want tomorrow to be better than today. The ranking of the top Bucharest-based companies has proved to be an excellent opportunity to meet innovative managers and visionary entrepreneurs over the years," said CCIB Chairman Sorin Dimitriu at the opening of the event.
He added that today's laureates are part of the most dynamic and powerful business community in the country, that of the capital, where unemployment is only 1.4pct, compared with an average 3.4pct nationwide. Bucharest also hosts more than 23pct of all Romanian operating companies and 21pct of the country's total employees, as well as 30pct of the retail trade space, using 16pct of the Romanian exports, generating 29pct of the country's imports and 60pct of research activity. Last but not least, over 60pct of foreign investment conducted in Romania is recorded in Bucharest.
"We also have a number of special prizes, symbolically rewarding passionate and enthusiastic people who have developed beautiful projects to promote ideas, products and services, but also professionals in the field of journalism. There are people who, at difficult times, can make you advance, can bring you the information you need or maybe the partners you are looking for," Dimitriu said.
According to the CCIB, the top prize winners were established according to a strict and complex methodology, approved and applied unitarily, throughout the cameral system. In determining the final rankings, indicators such as: net turnover, operating profit, operating margin, efficient utilisation of human resources and return on capital employed, calculated against 16 items extracted from the financial statements submitted by the companies at the Ministry of Public Finance and the National Companies Registry Office.
Thus, out of the 130,653 Bucharest-based companies that submitted their balance sheets for 2017, 41,987 companies met the eligibility criteria, ie 32.1pct of the total. Of these, the Bucharest CCIB is rewarding 6,922, which is 16.5pct of the total number of eligible companies .
By field of activity, most of the companies rewarded by the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce operate in the field of services (2,379 companies, 34pct of the total), followed by trading companies (1,973 companies, 29pct of the total); industrial companies (1,384 companies, 20pct of the total). CCIB is rewarding this year, according to the ranking methodology, 415 companies specialising in construction, or 6pct of all the winners. In the CCIB ranking, a 6pct share is held by research, development and innovation companies (387 awarded entities), tourism, 3 pct (240) and agriculture, forestry and fisheries, 2pct (144). In order to achieve a more objective ranking, each group is included in one of five classes by size: very large, large, medium, small and micro enterprises. The 6,922 companies together make a turnover of almost 69 billion euro, an operating profit of more than six billion euro, using 578,060 employees.
In addition to the honours awarded for the 2017 business results, trophies of excellence were awarded to companies that ranked first in the elite competition for the past five years, namely the 'George G. Assan' Trophy for The Romanian Brand of the Year that went to Zarea SA; the 'Ioan V. Socec' Trophy that went to Digi 2 broadcaster for entrepreneurship support under the Romania Fast Forward project. Also presented with excellence trophies were the Bucharest University of Polytechnics for 200 years dedicated to educating young people; the Romanian Radio Broadcasting Corporation for 90 years of activity in public service; the AGERPRES Romanian National News Agency, for objectivity and professionalism in covering economic phenomena; the Romanian Television Broadcasting Corporation for the promotion of the business community; Bucharest FM and the Institute for Research and Development in Mechatronic and Measurement Techniques.
DIN ACEEASI CATEGORIE...
ULTIMA ORA
-
Mugur Isarescu, despre renunțarea la banii cash: 'Cardul nu sta lipit pe fruntea lautarilor'
Prezent la a patra ediție a „Banking Compliance Summit 2018”, organizată de Institutul Bancar Român (IBR), guvernatorul BNR Mugur Isărescu a făcut o declarație surprinzătoare, informează Antena3.ro.Isărescu declară că sunt țări care au renunțat total la cash, cu motive mai mult sau mai puțin bizare. ...
-
Chill FM, un nou post de radio in Bucuresti
Chill FM, un nou post de radio în Bucureşti este lansat, joi, de grupul Digi RCS&RDS, pe frecvenţa 103.8, scrie news.ro.Chill FM oferă ascultătorilor un playlist alternativ celor existente astăzi în FM. Chill FM este dedicat deconectării de la ritmul galopant al oraşului şi va difuza non-stop mu ...
-
Prognoza meteo ANM pentru luna noiembrie. Se anunta temperaturi neobisnuite
Meteorologii au publicat caracterizarea climatica a lunii noiembrie. Iata ce transmite ANM: ”Situata l...
-
Campioni in Business, la Iasi. Gala de premiere a celor mai dinamice companii antreprenoriale din Moldova - VIDEO
@ Antreprenorii din Moldova au inregistrat cea mai mare crestere a numarului de salariati fata de anul precedent din Rom...
-
Super-imagini cu rebelul Cristi Mitrea & fiul pe care il are cu Andreea Mantea
Distribuie Tweet Facebook E-mail Daca in ring este un adevarat gladiator, Cristi Mitrea se transforma intr-un veritabil mielusel atunci cand se afla in preajma fiului sau si al Andreei Mantea, David. Chiar daca nu mai formeaza un cupl ...
-
Astazi, se disputa semifinalele fazei judetene de la Memorialele Gheorghe Ola“ si Gheorghe Ene“
În Sala Sporturilor din Cumpăna au continuat fazele județene ale Memorialelor Gheorghe Ola (jucători născuți după 1 ianuarie 2009) și Gheorghe Ene (jucători născuți după 1 ianuarie 2010). Câștigătoarele celor două categorii de vârstă vor deveni campioanele Județului Constanța și ...
-
Mare grija la bunurile lasate in autoturisme!: Constanta. Doi barbati au fost surprinsi de camerele de filmat in timp ce furau dintr-o masina (video)
Doi bărbaţi au fost surprinşi în timp ce sustrăgeau bunuri dintr-un autoturism, în zona Anda din Constanţa. Totul a fost filmat de camerele de supraveghere din zonă. Proprietarul maşinii a postat pe Facebook imaginile. "Datorita neglijenței mele pentru că am uitat maşina desch ...
-
Basescu l-a distrus pe Toader: "E groasa, omule. Ori accepți ca ai greșit, ori demisia"
Traian Băsescu a criticat în termeni duri gafa făcută de ministrul Justiției, Tudorel Toader, cel care l-a confundat pe Augustin Lazăr cu Cristian Lazăr. Citește mai departe...
-
Spitalul de Urgenta din Craiova a fost sanctionat, dupa ce pacientii s-au plans de gandaci si aglomeratie
Spitalul de Urgenta din Craiova, unde mai multi parinti s-au plans ca mamele impart patul cu copiii, ca nu sunt perne, iar insectele isi fac loc printre pacienti, a fost sanctionat de Directia de Sanatate Publica (DSP) Dolj.
-
Florin Piersic, distins cu Colanul Marii Uniri
Cunoscutul actor român, Florin Piersic, a fost distins, miercuri seara, cu Colanul Marii Uniri, cea mai înaltă distincție acordată decătre Arad în Anul Centenar al Marii Uniri de la 1918. Citește mai departe...
DIN CATEGORIE
- TOP CITITE
- TOP COMENTATE
- 1.Presedintele PNL cere stoparea cresterilor salariale pentru bugetari: 'Salariile functionarilor nu trebuie sa depaseasca cresterea din mediul privat'
- 2.FELICITARI DE SFANTUL DUMITRU. Cele mai frumoase urari pe care sa le transmiți de Sf. Dumitru
- 3. Doliu in muzica populara. A murit Daniel Rosalim (video)
- 4.Rares Bogdan: Inca 50 de zile de mizerie naționala.Imbuibatii si-ar vine mamele sa scape de puscarie
- 5.Horoscop saptamanal 29 octombrie-4 noiembrie 2018. Gemenii sunt melancolici
- 6.Mihai Voropchievici, Horoscop rune pentru a doua jumatate a lunii octombrie
- 7.Realizarea podului peste Dunare, intre judetele Tulcea si Braila, pe ultima suta de metri. Ce decizii au fost luate de autoritati
- 8.Sarbatorile Iasului se incheie cu un super concert in fata Palatului Culturii. Se impun restrictii de circulatie
- 9.3 ani de la Colectiv. Ce face Andrei Galuț, solistul trupei Goodbye to Gravity
- 10.Despagubirile primite de un copil de 6 ani, dupa ce a contractat un herpes la nastere
- 1.Liderul PMP, Eugen Tomac: Mesajul Comisiei Europene arata ca oficialii europeni cunosc evolutiile interne din Romania
- 2.Achiziția corvetelor de peste 1 miliard de euro pentru MApN, aproape de final. Astazi se depun ofertele finale!
- 3.Schimbari la conducerea CEC Bank. Ministerul Finanțelor a facut nominalizarea
- 4.Indicele ROBOR la 3 luni scade, dupa doua saptamani de creștere
- 5.Interlopii vitezomani. Prințișorul țiganilor din Iași a ramas fara permis dupa ce a „zburat” cu BMW-ul prin localitate
- 6.Curs BNR 2 octombrie 2018: Cat a crescut euro și cat costa 1 dolar
- 7.Calin Popescu Tariceanu, despre dezbaterea din comisia LIBE: Luarile de poziție au dovedit o lipsa de informare
- 8.Angelique Kerber avanseaza la Beijing si pune presiune pe Simona Halep: Cum arata clasamentul WTA in momentul de fata
- 9.Val de "divorțuri"inainte de referendum. De ce se retrag in masa șefii secțiilor de votare
- 10.Veste proasta pentru Cezar Ouatu! A fost eliminat de la X Factor - Marea Britanie
comentariiAdauga un comentariu
Adauga comentariu