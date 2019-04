Spanish Science Minister Duque: 'We must convince the citizens science investment is worth it'

Spanish Minister of Science, Innovation and Universities Pedro Duque spoke in an interview with AGERPRES about the need for investment in science, explaining that the citizens must be convinced that such spending is worth it, as the wealth of the future generation depends on this.

Pedro Duque attended on Wednesday in Bucharest the informal meeting of EU Research and Innovation ministers.

An ESA astronaut and the first Spanish citizen in space, Minister Duque says many proposals regarding European universities have been submitted to the EU authorities, some of which also include Romanian-Spanish cooperation. "This is natural," he says, having in view that many Romanians have integrated in Spain, studied in Spain and it's obviously "easier to work with Romania."

Duque also said that people of Romanian origin work in Spanish universities, and "it's a bit easier than with Bulgaria, for instance. This is the sentimental aspect. In Europe, everyone can cooperate with everyone, but the sentimental aspect is interesting. Someone in one of our universities can easier talk with a Romanian counterpart and cooperation comes very smoothly. Therefore we hope that this framework program that will start in 2021 will be more intense and Romania and Spain will have more frequent partnerships. This is one of the goals of the European Union, what they call increasing cohesion in terms of knowledge, [academic] excellence, etc. I am sure we will cooperate preferentially with Romania in this field," said Minister Duque.

The Spanish guest also remarked in the interview that alongside Spain, Romania will join the project for a next generation supercomputer (...) the next European supercomputer funded by the European Union.

