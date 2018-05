Speaker Dragnea, PM Dancila, two-hour talks at Deputies Chamber

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila came Thursday afternoon to the office of Deputies' Chamber's Speaker Liviu Dragnea.

Previously, Liviu Dragnea's office had also been the meeting place of the Deputies' Chamber's Speaker with Senate's President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) leader.Talks between Dragnea and Dancila lasted more than two hours.