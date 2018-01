Speaker Dragnea: Political people of 1859 prove much wisdom, overcoming misunderstandings

The Chamber of Deputies' Speaker, president of the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule) Liviu Dragnea says in a message on Wednesday posted on his Facebook page that the political people 159 years ago who have put the foundation stone of the Principalities Union proved much wisdom, overcoming all misunderstandings so to follow the same national goal.

"159 years ago, the Romanians have put the foundation stone of the national great dream: #UNION. The then political people proved a great deal of wisdom, overcoming all misunderstandings, all of them following the same goal: a national state - #Romania," Liviu Dragnea asserted.Dragnea adds in his message that "the then political action is the best #example to us, the ones of today", also wishing "Happy Birthday, Romanians! Happy Birthday, Romania!"

Agerpres