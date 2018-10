Speaker Dragnea requests in court annulment of ICCJ decision on appointment of 5-judge panels

The court has yet to establish a first deadline in this case.

On 27 September, Liviu Dragnea stated in regards to the panel of judges with the ICCJ managing his case related to the fictitious employment at the Teleorman Social Assistance and Child Protection Directorate General (DGASPC) that it's illegal and he will consult with lawyers to see what steps can be taken."I will analyse with my lawyers what steps can be takes, it's illegal [the panel of judges] because the law that amended Law No.304 says an entirely different thing and we believe it is illegal. I will talk to my lawyers and we'll see what steps can be taken," Dragnea stated.The leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) recently stated that his conviction is sought by a panel of the High Court of Cassation and Justice that was made up by breaking of the law.In early September, the Management Board of the High Court decided not to enforce the new provisions of Law No.304/2004 regarding the election of the 5-Judge Panels.President of the Supreme Court Cristina Tarcea stated on 25 September that the law amending Law No.304/2004 doesn't have transitional provisions for 2018, requiring the draw of five-judge panels that will be enforced as of January 2019.

AGERPRES