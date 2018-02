Supreme Court denies motion by anti-graft prosecution to reopen case against Deputy PM Stanescu

The Supreme Court (ICCJ) on Monday denied a motion by the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) to reopen criminal investigation in a court file that also implicates Deputy Prime Minister Paul Stanescu.

"The court is hereby denying the motion to confirm the reopening of the criminal prosecution started by the Prosecutor's Office with the Supreme Court of Justice and Cassation - the National Anti-Corruption Directorate in criminal file 82 /P/ 2012 filed with the Prosecutor's Office with the Supreme Court of Justice and Cassation - National Anticorruption Directorate - the Craiova Local Service, regarding defendants Stanescu Paul, Briceag Belu Marian, Cotosman Florin and Manolache Remulus ," according to the decision of the Supreme Court.The DNA motion was filed on January 17, 2018.According to court sources, the case was built on a notification from the Court of Accounts regarding misappropriation of funds at the Olt County Council in connection with the funding of a soccer team.Stanescu was chairman of the Olt County Council June 2008 - June 2016.