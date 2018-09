Tennis: Begu and Olaru qualify for quarterfinals of doubles event in Tashkent (WTA)

Romanian pair Irina Begu and Raluca Olaru on Tuesday qualified for the quarterfinals of the doubles event at the WTA tournament in Tashkent (Uzbekistan), equipped with total prizes worth 250,000 US dollars, after defeating the pair Ana Blinkova (Russia)/Fanny Stollar (Hungary), 7-6 (1), 6-4.

Begu and Olaru, top seeds, won in 1 hour and 33 minutes.The two Romanian tennis players gained a cheque worth 1,820 US dollars and 60 WTA points for reaching this far in the competition.In the quarterfinals, Begu and Olaru will play against the pair Paula Kania (Poland)/Iana Sizikova (Russia).Begu, the top seed of the singles competition, got defeated on Tuesday by Katerina Kozlova (Hungary), 6-3, 6-2, in the first round of the competition.Olaru already won two times before the tournament in Tashkent, in 2008, when she played alongside Ukrainian Olga Savciuk and in 2016, alongside Turk Ipek Soylu. Begu won this competition once, in the singles event, in 2012.