Tennis: Mihaela Buzarnescu, through to BRD Bucharest Open semis

Romanian tennis player Mihaela Buzarnescu on Friday qualified for the BRD Bucharest open semifinals, after defeating in the quarterfinals Chinese Yafan Wang, WTA's 84th, with the score of 7-6 (4), 6-3 according to agerpres.

Second seeded Buzarnescu secured a 11,300-USD cheque and 110 WTA points for her victory.In the semifinals, she will meet Croatian Petra Martic, fourth seeded, who defeated in the other quarterfinal match Laura Siegemung (Germany), 7-5, 4-6, 6-4.