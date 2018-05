Tennis: Monica Niculescu to play in semifinals of ITF tournament in Himki

Romanian tennis player Monica Niculescu on Thursday qualified for the semifinals of the ITF tournament in Himki (Russia), equipped with total prizes worth 100,000 US dollars, after defeating Serbian Ivana Jorovic, seed no. 8, 6-3, 6-1.

Niculescu (30, WTA's 64th), seed no. 1, won the match in 1 hour and 23 minutes.



Monica defeated Jorovic (20, WTA's 234th) before, in their only meeting, in 2016, in Poitiers (ITF, 100,000 US dollars), 6-2, 6-2, in the first round.



Monica Niculescu will meet Russian Anastasia Potapova (17, WTA's 238th) in the semifinals