Teodorovici: We need an aggresive package of measures against selective mobility in EU
Postat la: 06.04.2019 - 16:24 | Scris de: Ziua News
0
Those European countries losing a lot of their workforce to the advantage of the rest of the European Union countries should think of an aggressive package of measures to provide a solution against the selective mobility that causes this brain drain, Minister of Finance, Eugen Teodorovici, stated on Saturday, at the end of the second day of the ECOFIN (Economic and Financial Affairs Council) meeting.
"Maybe, during the Romanian presidency of the Council of the EU, I will invite the countries that send workers abroad to a discussion, to see what we can do. For we should think of an aggressive package of measures to bring a solution, since we cannot reach our goals in the current situation, for this is also precisely the reason for which we are discuss about the dropping competitiveness right now, about the different costs, which are aspects that are influenced by this intra-European mobility. So we need to encourage this mobility, but we also need to consider the type of measures that we need to take in this area, for otherwise we will all be affected," said Eugen Teodorovici.
He also specified selective mobility within the EU was one of the main topics discussed at the meeting of European finance ministers.
"Free movement of labour has brought great economic benefits. Mobile workers contribute to the GDPs of both their home and host countries and, in most cases, they play a significant role in the earnings of those who were left behind at home. However, workers' mobility can also have negative effects, for instance when it's selective and leads to a brain drain stopping potential growth. In the near future, our priority should be to find a common European solution and to implement a tool to help us in solving this phenomenon," said the Finance Minister.
Eugen Teodorovici pointed out that eastern European countries are left for the Western Europe not only by the highly qualified ones, but also by the middle and low-skilled people.
"In general, highly skilled workers in the European Union are very mobile, and when the level of educational achievements increases, innovation is also increasing." East-West mobility is exceptional, but not always only the highly qualified workers emigrate. The low and middle-skilled workers too emigrate, which makes this phenomenon even more widespread," Eugen Teodorovici said.
The Finance Minister said he was dissatisfied with the ECOFIN talks on selective mobility.
"If trends in the last 10 years will continue, the problem will become worse for some Member States, for mobility also leads to tax problems." If I were to use the European language, I would say that I am pleased with today's discussion on labour mobility. However, since I am more a pragmatic person, I must say that I am not happ,y because we have such very interesting discussions all the time, but when we come down to solutions, we do not have the right approach, and I say this because labour mobility in the EU is perhaps one of the most important topics that we need to discuss, and we need to identify the steps all of us should follow. As you can see, for the European Union the results are good in terms of labour mobility, but if we deal with it and discuss it on a case-by-case basis, solutions are totally different," the Finance Minister said.
The informal meeting of the Finance Ministers of the European Union took place on Friday and Saturday in Bucharest, in the context in which Romania is currently exercising the presidency of the Council of the European Union.
DIN ACEEASI CATEGORIE...
ULTIMA ORA
-
Se intampla in Liga 1: A jucat intr-un meci oficial cu un tricou "de magazin"
Liga 1 ne ofera un nou moment incredibil, un jucator evoluand minute bune intr-un meci oficial cu un tricou "de magazin", fara nume sau numar pe spate si fara a avea macar emblema clubului pe piept!
-
Fiul lui Andrei Pleșu a fost retinut: Va fi dus în fața judecătorilor cu mandat de arestare
Fiul lui Andrei Pleşu, Mihai Pleşu, implicat într-un dosar de trafic de droguri, a fost reţinut. El urmează să fie dus în fața judecătorilor, cu mandat de arestare preventivă pentru 30 de zile. Pleșu are la activ 4 căsnicii, dintre care două cu aceeași femeie.
-
Un microbuz cu 20 de persoane s-a răsturnat pe DN 1, la Nistorești
Traficul în zona unde a avut loc accidentul a fost dirijat. Conform datelor din apelul la 112, microbuzul ar fi intrat într-un parapet.
-
Olguța Vasilescu îl ia peste picior pe Iohannis! "Trebuie sa meargă până la capăt! Dă-i înainte, Johannis!"
Lia Olguța Vasilescu îl ia peste picior pe Klaus Iohannis după ultima gafă. Fostul ministru a ieșit la rampă și îl ia peste picior pe șeful statului. Acesta a fost atenționat că ambele teme alese pentru referendum presupun modificarea constituției.
-
Dr. Oz: Cea mai eficienta dieta a anului 2019
In 2019, Dr. Oz propune dieta non-dieta. Mai exact, poti sa mananci orice, atat timp cat respecti ritmul circadian sau ceasul de 24 de ore.
-
Nume grele in cea mai fierbinte ancheta DIICOT! Cocaina, Ecstasy si Cannabis, vandute ca painea calda
Dosar exploziv instrumentat de procurorii DIICOT Iasi. In cateva ore, lumea buna din Iasi si Bucuresti a fost data peste cap. Fiul lui Andrei Plesu a fost ridicat de mascati si adus la Iasi.
-
A torturat o familie intreaga, cu sange rece! Farsa josnica ce a cutremurat intreaga lume! „Ne este mila...
Tanarul care a sustinut ca este un baiat american dat disparut in urma cu opt ani, pe nume Timmothy Pitzen, s-a dovedit a fi un escroc in varsta de 23 de ani, desi pretindea ca are doar 14 ani. Cu farsa lui josnica, barbatul i-a torturat emotional familia acelui copil care a asteptat timp de mai multe ore rezultatul anchetei.
-
Pele spune că se simte mai bine şi glumeşte în legătură cu forma sa
Spitalizat la Paris în noaptea de marţi spre miercuri, Pele a anunţat, vineri, pe Twitter, că se simte "mult mai bine".
-
Un puști de 12 ani a ridicat sala în picioare la „Românii au talent"
Theodor Focșăneanu, un puști de 12 ani, a reușit să-i cucerească pe cei patru jurați de la Românii au talent, dar și publicul aflat în sală. Puștiul a dansat impecabil, dovedind că are o flexibilitate ieșită din comun.
DIN CATEGORIE
- TOP CITITE
- TOP COMENTATE
- 1.Probleme grave pentru Orange! Sute de ieseni se plang de ineficienta serviciului
- 2.Cate pahare de vin se beau in ziua de Mucenici. 40 sau 44? Și de ce
- 3.Mucenici moldovenesti (Sfintisori) o reteta extrem de buna
- 4.Horoscop saptamanal 11 - 17 martie - Scorpionii se pot desparti de partener
- 5.Alina Vidican este de nerecunoscut. Cum arata fosta sotie a lui Cristi Borcea la trei ani de la divort
- 6.Horoscop saptamanal 11 – 17 martie 2019. Scorpionii se pot desparți de partener
- 7.Laurentiu Leoreanu, vicepresedinte PNL: Nu cumva pretul e crescut artificial pe tronsonul Targu Neamt-Iasi?
- 8.Crestinii ii sarbatoresc sambata pe Sfintii 40 de Mucenici. Obiceiuri si traditii
- 9.La mulți ani, Tora Vasilescu!
- 10.ANSVSA: 'Numarul focarelor de pesta porcina africana, din Romania, s-a redus la 716'
comentariiAdauga un comentariu
Adauga comentariu