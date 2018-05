The Humans: We are not stopping here, keep supporting Romanian artists

AGERPRES special correspondent Oana Ghita reports: The Humans, the band which represented Romania at Eurovision 2018 states on the Facebook official page that it will not stop after the second semi-final of the European song and is launching an appeal to support for Romanian artists "under any circumstances."

Romania missed the qualification in the Eurovision 2018 finals, after the second semi-final's show that took place Thursday night, at Altice Arena in Lisbon."We deeply thank all those who supported us! We also thank those who contested us but motivated us to become better and better! We have felt you close to us throughout the entire competition and we are proud we had the chance to be encouraged by a nation with beautiful people!" the band's members appreciated in the message released on the social media page.They express their gratitude for the messages of encouragement and launch an appeal for the support of autochthonous artists."It is wonderful that even as we speak we are receiving messages so beautiful that make us keep our heads high! We are not stopping here! You shouldn't stop here, either and keep supporting Romanian artists under any circumstances," The Humans say in their message.