Think tank appoints former business minister Laufer deputy chair for relations with US

Ilan Laufer, a former minister for business, commerce and entrepreneurship, has been appointed vice-president for relations with the US of the National Coalition for Romania's Modernisation think tank (CNMR), according to a CNMR statement.

"The National Coalition for Romania's Modernisation continues to consolidate its external representation and announces the appointment of Mr Ilan Laufer as CNMR deputy chairman for relations with the US. (...) The US is the partner with whom the CNMR has had privileged relations at academic, political, civic and economic level. The nomination of Mr Ilan Laufer, a former minister for business, commerce and entrepreneurship, is designed to support the Romanian government's efforts to strengthen the strategic partnership with the US, with particular attention to be attached to multiplying economic opportunities between Romania and the USA."According to CNMR, CNMR pays special attention to the strategic partnerships between Romania and countries that are its main trade or security partners."Thus, CNMR, as a representative organisation of the Romanian society in all sectors of social life, will nominate a heavy-weight personality for its relationships with each partner country," says CNMR.CNMR Chairman Alexandru Cumpanasu said that Ilan Laufer, as Smart Start Coordinator USA coordinator, is already identified as "a man with real and concrete solutions and support" in the Romanian business community."CNMR supports the 500-million-USD Smart Start USA programme and we encourage the entire Romanian business community to take advantage of this opportunity created by Ilan and the project partners. I am all confident that Ilan will succeed in boosting Romania's relationship with the US and he can count on my full support. Smart Start USA is living proof that things are possible when there is a will and a man determined to build," added Cumpanasu.