Three-month interbank offered rate dips to 3.25 pct, 6-, 9- and 12-month rates stay flat

Romania's three-month interbank offered rate ROBOR, which serves as benchmark for floating-rate loans in lei, dipped on Tuesday 0.01 percentage points to 3.25 percent per annum, announced the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

According to central bank data, early this year the three-month ROBOR was 2.05 percent and stood at 1.86 ppa on November 6, 2017.The 6-month ROBOR that is used for pricing mortgage loans was unchanged from the day before at 3.49 percent, as was the nine-month ROBOR - a measure of what banks charge each other for loans - that was steady at 3.56 percent.The 12-month ROBOR was flat this Tuesday at 3.61 percent.