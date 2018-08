Three-month interbank offered rate up to 3.28 pct p.a.

The 3-month Romanian Interbank Offer Rate ROBOR, against which the cost of variable-interest rate loans denominated in lei is calculated, grew by 0.02 percentage points on Thursday, to 3.28 percent per annum, according to data released by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

According to BNR data at the beginning of 2018, the 3M ROBOR stood at 2.05 percent.The 6M rate used to calculate interest on mortgage loans dropped to 3.42 percent per annum from 3.43 percent on Tuesday, while the 9M ROBOR, representing the interest rate paid on loans denominated in lei drawn by commercial banks from other commercial banks reached 3.50 percent per annum.The 12M ROBOR rate downgraded to 3.54 percent.