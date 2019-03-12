Timmermans: Future Multiannual Financial Framework must respond to EU priorities, new challenges
Postat la: 12.03.2019 - 17:24 | Scris de: Ziua News
0
The future of the European Union's Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) must respond both to the priorities of the European Union and to the new challenges that cannot always be anticipated, First Vice-President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans said in Bucharest.
Obtaining an agreement among the member states and then between the European Council, the European Commission and the European Parliament on the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) is an "extremely complicated operation," Frans Timmermans told a joint news conference in Bucharest with the Romanian Minister for European Affairs, George Ciamba, after an informal meeting of the EU ministers and state secretaries for European Affairs.
"The MFF has always been very complicated, but it is now even more difficult, with one of our member states (...) a net contributor to the EU budget (UK) leaving the EU," he said.
"At the same time, you see all sorts of new challenges coming toward the European Union," he said, adding that the complexity of the whole operation is "really quite a challenge to everyone in it, but "at the end of the day we will find a compromise, we will find a way forward, " and that the meeting in Bucharest help clarify the position of the member states and the European institutions.
Timmermans also said that the process of selecting five main priorities five year years ago by the European Commission led by Jean-Claude Juncker was validated and worked very well.
He also said that, the process of identifying priorities has to be conducted "on the basis of where the European Union should be going," and, at the same time, one has "to be ready to act when there are new challenges that reality throws at you."
"The biggest challenge in the last years that was thrown at us that we had not anticipated in this dimension, was the migration challenge. We responded to that, I think, in a very adequate way."
"If you devise a budget for the future for the multiannual financial framework for the future, you have to make sure you have the means to address your priorities, but you also have to make sure you have the flexibility to react to events, to react to new challenges that you perhaps cannot always foresee," said Timmermans.
He called on the member states, especially those who "are a bit wary to come to terms with the need for flexibility", to look at them again "in light of the challenges we have had to face in the last five years."
"We have to prepare for Sibiu [a European Council meeting in Sibiu in May] and the discussion there on what the priorities will be for the future," he said.
"This is still before the European elections, and then, of course, the European elections will have a strong effect on the choices we will make after that, because the new European Parliament will want to also state its case. (...) The new European Commission will depend on a majority in the European Parliament to get its proposals adopted. And also Council of Ministers representing the member states will depend on the EP as a co-legislator to make things happen after the elections, "added the European official.
"We are all preparing for a future that will be challenging, but also promising," Timmermans also said, pointing out that the member states have to 'make sure that the European Union is in a position both internally and externally to respond to the challenges, to use the opportunities, to make a success of the fourth industrial Revolution, to make sure you are prepared for a sustainable future, to make sure we are strong enough to face the challenges that Russia and China and other parts of the world throw at us.'
DIN ACEEASI CATEGORIE...
ULTIMA ORA
-
Închisoare pe viață pentru femeia care a împins o tânără în fața metroului
Magistrații Curții de Apel București au menținut decizia primei instanțe de condamnare la închisoare pe viață pentru Magdalena Șerban, femeia acuzată că a ucis o tânără aruncând-o în fața metroului. Decizia este definitivă.
-
Laserul de la Măgurele a atins cea mai mare putere din lume, 10 PetaWatts
Guvernul României a sprijinit realizarea acestui proiect complex, infrastructura pan-Europeană ELI (Extreme Light Infrastructure), una dintre cele mai importante facilităţi de cercetare europene, nu doar pentru că reprezintă o evoluţie ştiinţifică semnificativă pe plan mondial în domeniul laserilor de mare putere, ci şi pentru faptul că se construieşte cu resurse financiare alocate prin Programul Operaţional dedicat Dezvoltării Regionale, la care se adaugă şi fonduri naţionale.
-
Cutremur în România. Mișcarea plăcilor tectonice a generat îngrijorare la INFP
Un nou cutremur lovește România miercuri dimineața în jurul orei 3. Seismul a înregistrat o magnitudine de 3,2 grade pe scara Richter.
-
Cutremur pentru Dragnea! Cine se dă de partea lui Kovesi
Liderul UDMR, Kelemen Hunor, a declarat, marţi seară, că Laura Codruţa Kovesi ar trebui să fie procuror european, dacă a ajuns până în acest punct al selecţiei şi dacă Parlamentul European consideră că este potrivită pentru funcţie.
-
ȘOC total la Pro Tv! O vedetă foarte importantă și-a dat demisia
Pro Tv rămâne fără unul dintre oamenii de bază. Cu o carieră de peste 25 de ani la postul de televiziune, Costi Mocanu a decis să plece începând cu 1 aprilie. Informația a fost dezvăluită de jurnalistul Cătălin Tolontan într-o postare pe blog.
-
Bărbatul care a agresat sexual o fetiță de 10 ani, în scara unui bloc din Galați, a fost prins
Bărbatul bănuit că, marți dimineață, a abordat pe o stradă din orașul Galați o fetiță de 10 ani, a dus-o în scara unui bloc și a agresat-o sexual a fost prins la Brăila.
-
Viorica Dăncilă l-a readus pe Victor Negrescu în Guvern, în calitate de consilier onorific
Victor Negrescu, fost ministru delegat pentru afaceri europene, a fost numit marți în funcția de consilier onorific al premierului Viorica Dăncilă. Victor Negrescu și-a dat demisia din funcția de ministru pentru afaceri europene în luna noiembrie, cu mai puțin de două luni de preluarea de către România a președinției Consiliului Uniunii Europene.
-
Un bărbat a fost bătut și înjunghiat în stația de metrou Unirii din Capitală
Un bărbat a fost bătut și înjunghiat în stația de metrou Unirii din Capitală. Se pare că acesta a avut o altercație cu un tânăr, care l-a înjunghiat pe bărbat în zona umărului stâng. Acesta a fost transportat de urgență la spital.
-
Accident grav pe Șoseaua Kiseleff: 4 victime
Un grav accident de circulație a avut loc, marți seara, pe Șoseaua Kiseleff, din Capitală.
DIN CATEGORIE
- TOP CITITE
- TOP COMENTATE
- 1.Postul Pastelui 2019. Cand incepe si ce trebuie sa stie toti credinciosii. Vei afla aici toate informatiile de care ai nevoie
- 2.Ce a aparut pe contul Ralucai de la Puterea Dragostei, dupa ce s-a aflat ca a facut videochat. ”Am fost folosita din toate punctele de vedere in fosta relatie”
- 3. Imagini bomba cu deja celebrul Hamude, intrat in casa Puterea Dragostei
- 4.Noul cod rutier a fost aprobat. Pedepse drastice pentru soferii neatenti si indisciplinati, entru consum de alcool, centura si vorbit la telefon
- 5.E chiar Andra Gogan? Pe YouTube circula un filmuleț in care ea ar face amor in public cu un tanar
- 6.Cele mai frumoase fotografii cu o concurenta de la ”Puterea Dragostei”!
- 7.”Nea Popa”, in doliu! Tudorel Filimon este sfașiat de durere: ”Astazi a murit”
- 8.Primele imagini cu Marina ”Plusica” de la Puterea Dragostei, dupa ce a parasit emisiunea!
- 9.Horoscop saptamanal 25 februarie – 3 martie 2019. Balanțele iși intalnesc marea iubire
- 10.Andra Gogan rupe tacerea dupa apariția filmulețului +18: “Banuiesc ca niște copilași au gasit filmul pe un site pentru adulți și l-au aruncat pe internet”
comentariiAdauga un comentariu
Adauga comentariu