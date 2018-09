Transgaz to receive 46-million-euro grant to develop National Gas Transmission System

Transgaz will receive a 46-million-euro grant from the Large Infrastructure Operational Programme for the development of the National Gas Transmission System's capabilities in the North-East area of Romania, Alexandru Macoveiciuc, spokesman for the Ministry of Economy, told a Friday's press conference.

"Transgaz will sign in the next period a contract to receive a 46 million euro grant from the Large Infrastructure Operational Programme for the development of the National Gas Transmission System's capabilities in the North-East of Romania. The development in the North-East area is a project with a total value of almost 175 million euro, which is useful and relevant both in terms of Romania's overall energy security and the development of the interconnection with the Republic of Moldova," said Alexandru Macoveiciuc.He also mentioned that Eurotransgaz will publish on Friday the announcement of the participation in the construction of the Ungheni - Chisinau gas pipeline."It is a project worth 76 million euro, 35pct - own funds and 65pct - drawn funds. The expectation is the completion by the end of the year of the contracting and signing stage for the works at the seven lots the gas pipeline entails. The completion deadline for the gas pipeline is 2019, and for the administrative complex in Ghidighici is January 2020," said Alexandru Macoveiciuc.