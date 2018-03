Tudor Buzatu appointed StateSec in Deputy PM Birchall's own working body

Tudor Buzatu has been appointed State Secretary in Deputy Prime Minister for the implementation of Romania's strategic partnerships Ana Birchall's own working body through a decision of Prime Minister Viorica Dancila.

Furthermore, the head of the Gov't decided to appoint Remus Munteanu as Secretary of State with the Youth and Sports Ministry and released State Secretary with the Culture and National Identity Ministry Paul-Claudiu Cotirlet from office.Moreover, PM Viorica Dancila also released State Secretary with the Ministry of Romanians Abroad Ovidiu-Cristian Iane and appointed Debelka Boglarka Lilla as State Secretary within the same ministry.On the other hand, PM Dancila dismissed State Secretary with the Waters and Forests Ministry Stetco Istrate. Furthermore, Ilie Covrig has been appointed State Secretary with the Waters and Forests Ministry, while Constantin-Dan Deleanu was appointed under-secretary at the same ministry through another decision of the PM.PM Viorica Dancila's decisions were published on Wednesday in the Official Journal of Romania.

AGERPRES .