TV broadcasters to subtitle Romanian films for people with impaired hearing

The Senate unanimously adopted, on Monday, as a decision-making Chamber, (97 votes "in favor"), a legislative proposal for the addition of an article from the Broadcasting Act no. 504/2002, by which television broadcasters with national and local coverage will subtitle Romanian films in order to come to the aid of people with impaired hearing.

"In order to ensure the right of access to audiovisual media services of people with impaired hearing, the television programme services with national and local coverage will ensure subtitles in Romanian of Romanian audio-visual pieces or films made for television - TV shows, series or documentaries", the draft law provides for, having been initiated by a parliamentary group from the entire political spectrum.