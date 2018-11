UDMR's Hunor about Manfred Weber: 'He is the most credible candidate to support our case'

Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) leader Kelemen Hunor on Thursday stated that Manfred Weber, designated candidate on behalf of the EPP to the presidency of the European Commission, is the most credible candidate to support the case of the citizens belonging to the national minorities and voiced his conviction that he will make all efforts to reduce the existing gap between Eastern and Western Europe.

"We voted today for the 50 million European citizens who belong to the national minorities communities to have a strong voice in the election campaign for the elections to the European Parliament. Manfred Weber is the most credible candidate to support our cause, the politician who represents the centre orientation of the European People's Party and is capable of uniting all the organisations and parties members of the EPP. We are convinced that, as President of the European Commission, he will make all the efforts to reduce the existing gap between Eastern and Western Europe," read the message sent by the UMDR leader, Kelemen Hunor.

He also specified that "Transylvania can only develop in a strong European Union and Europe will be stronger only if the member states gather their forces and this will be a viable solution to the problems the European citizens are forced to deal with."

In the end of his message, Kelemen Hunor congratulated Manfred Weber and wished him further success.

The leader of the Union in end-October announced that the UDMR would support Manfred Weber as the main candidate to the presidency of the European Commission, at the EPP Congress in Helsinki.

Manfred Weber on Thursday was elected in Helsinki to be the candidate of the European People's Party in the elections to the European Parliament in May 2019, which makes him the favourite German politician candidate for the presidency of the European Commission (2019-2024).

AGERPRES .