UDMR's Kelemen remains skeptical that DNA Chief Prosecutor's dismissal is up next

Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor said he is skeptical regarding the possibility that President Klaus Iohannis enforces the proposal of Justice Minister Tudorel Toader to dismiss the prosecutor-in-chief of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi.

"The conclusion after this analysis [the report regarding the managerial activity of the DNA] could be nothing but the minister's conclusion, but I am skeptical that the next step will be the removal from office of the DNA prosecutor-in-chief. A few days ago, President Iohannis said he has no reason to do it [to dismiss the DNA Chief Prosecutor]. He is an extremely consistent man in all his statements and I don't think that he will change, at this point, his attitude or standpoint and I believe that, from this point of view, this phase ended, to say so," Kelemen stated on Thursday evening.The UDMR Chairman believes that things could remain unchanged until the mandate of the DNA prosecutor-in-chief expires."Tudorel Toader started the removing procedure, but we know that President Iohannis has no reason to dismiss her. He said it. And Mrs Prosecutor stated that she had done her job correctly, perfectly, did no wrong, therefore, she has no reason to resign. I believe that things will remain this way, nothing will change and until she finishes her mandate, I don't know, the next year or when the three-year mandate expires, things are to remain as we know them. This is my opinion," Kelemen Hunor stated.Justice Minister Tudorel Toader announced on Thursday, after presenting the report on the managerial activity of the DNA, that he is to start the procedure for removing from office Chief Prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate Laura Codruta Kovesi for ''acts and deeds that are intolerable under the rule of law.''