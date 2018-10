Ukrainian Ambassador asks for local authorities' support for Ukrainian high school in Sighetu Marmatiei

"In respect to the status of the "Taras Shevcenko" High School in Sighet, it currently functions more on a technical level than one an educational one. And what is disturbing is that the auctions have been delayed so much and essential time is lost with challenges and other procedures," said Oleksandr Bankov, during a meeting he had with the President of the Maramures County Council, Gabriel Zetea.

On the same occasion, the President of the County Council explained to the Ukrainian diplomat that the auctions, as required by law, for the rehabilitation of the building hosting the high school teaching in Ukrainian in Sighetu Marmatiei will be finished in due time."We can offer consultancy to those who come to us, but we cannot intervene in the legal proceedings. In what concerns the Ukrainian High School "Taras Shevcenko" in Sighetu Marmatiei, we are proud of this unique educational institution in our area and I am certain that the auctions will be completed and the works will start in the shortest while. We are going to keep in touch with the Sighetu Marmatiei Town Hall and the Maramures School Inspectorate and I am positive that, once with the rehabilitation of the high school, the attractiveness of this educational unit will increase too," said Gabriel Zetea.The two officials also discussed about the reopening of the Maramures International Airport, the recreational camps organised in Maramures for the children affected by the war in Ukraine and also about the bridge over the Tisa River, with Gabriel Zetea insisting on the need to achieve this latter objective of an equal importance for Ukraine and Romania.On Wednesday, the Ukrainian Ambassador in Romania visited the Sighetu Marmatiei Municipality, where he had meetings with the leadership of the Town Hall and members of the Ukrainian community. Moreover, Ambassador Oleksandr Bankov inaugurated an exhibition dedicated to the commemoration of the Holocaust in Ukraine, in 1932-1933, and visited the Ukrainian High School "Taras Shevcenko," and also other schools in the same area attended by Ukrainian students.The meeting between the two parties took place in the context of the development of the bilateral relations between Ukraine and Romania, the maintaining of direct and sustainable contacts with the county authorities, so as to stimulate and promote cooperation between Ukraine and Romania including at local level, reads the same press release.

