UPDATE:#FamilyReferendum. Results: 21.10pct voter turnout; 3,531,732 say 'Yes'

A BEC representative said the centralisation of all minutes in the 19,040 polling stations set up for the referendum was completed.

The number of persons on roll for the Constitution revision referendum, organised on 6 and 7 October, stood at 18,279,011.A total of 3,857,308 people turned out to the polls, representing 21.10 percent of the number of people registered on the lists.Of the valid ballots, a total of 3,531,732 voted the 'Yes', representing 91.56 percent of the number of participants, while 249,412 people voted 'No', namely 6.47 percent, and the number of voided ballots was 76,111, that is 1.97 percent of the people who turned to vote.According to Law No 3/200, for a national referendum to be valid, the minimum 30 percent turnout of the number persons on permanent electoral rolls is required.

AGERPRES