US Ambassador Hans Klemm says himself, another 11 diplomats were concerned about justice package amendments

US Ambassador to Romania Hans Klemm said on Monday in Hunedoara that he and another 11 ambassadors had been concerned about the changes to Romania's justice package, as they may have affected the fight against organized crime or terrorism.

Klemm said that Parliament is the competent body to revise the justice laws.

We were concerned about the changes to the Criminal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure. I was one of the 12 ambassadors who expressed concerns this June. And the reason is that Romania and the US are now working together to fight terrorism, organized crime and trafficking. We have a powerful cooperation and we were concerned that the amendments could block our ability to cooperate. We are now encouraged by the Constitutional Court ruling, we must look at the details of this ruling and of course, it stays in the power of Parliament to proceed to revisions. We have actually conveyed those concerns to as many people as possible, members of the major political parties and the government included, so that we hope they'll be listened to, said the US ambassador.

Hans Klemm visited on Monday Hunedoara city and met on the occasion with mayor Dan Boboutanu who handed the diplomat the key to the city.