US basketball player in serious condition rushed by helicopter to Bucharest's Floreasca Hospital

One of the two US basketball players with ACS Cuza Sport Braila who were stabbed on Saturday night on a terrace downtown Braila, and who is in a serious medical condition, with a lung perforated, has been rushed to Bucharest's Floreasca Hospital with a SMURD (Mobile Emergency Service for Resuscitation and Extrication) helicopter.

According to the Braila Emergency County Hospital's spokeswoman Alina Neacsu, the two US citizens told the physicians that they wished to be transferred to a hospital in the US.One of the main suspects of the Saturday night's assault upon the two US basketball players is the Braila-based criminal Daniel Gabriel Husein, a. k. a. "Dasaev", according to sources close to the investigation. Dasaev in the past has been sentenced to jail in Spain for primping and rape, and is known for extremely violent deeds.