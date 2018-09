US Embassy in Bucharest takes note, keeps a close eye on the two US basketball players stabbed in Braila

The Embassy of the United States of America in Bucharest took note of the two basketball players with ACS Cuza Sport Braila and keeps a close eye on the incident in which the two US citizens were stabbed, the diplomatic mission's Press Office tells AGERPRES, at the national news agency's request.

Two Americans playing for the ACS Cuza Sport Braila were stabbed on the Saturday to Sunday night on a terrace downtown the southeastern city of Braila, one of whom being in a serious medical condition, with his lung perforated, according to the Braila County Police Inspectorate (IPJ).The two basketball players, Darrel Bowie, 24, who is in the serious condition, and Joseph McClain, 25 have reached the Cuza Sport last month. They were on a terrace alongside several team mates when they were kicked with the fists and attacked with bottles and knives.IPJ has collected the existing films provided by the surveillance cameras on the restaurant's terrace located in Gradina Mare and kicked off an investigation.The two US basketball players who were stabbed last night in Braila were being under surgery at the Emergency County Hospital (SJU) and their general condition is currently balanced hemodynamically and respiratory, but the physicians consider for one of them to be brought to Bucharest, should his condition is requesting it, the spokeswoman of the SJU Braila Alina Neacsu told AGERPRES.