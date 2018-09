US President hails the organization of the 2018 Three Seas Initiative Summit in Bucharest

The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, sent a message to President Klaus Iohannis, in the latter's capacity as a host of the 2018 Three Seas Initiative Summit, meant for all the participants in the Bucharest Summit, in which message he hailed the initiative and underscored that the US is proud to remain a partner of this initiative, in a region of a strategic importance according to Agerpres.

"Last year, I had the honor of speaking at the Three Sees Initiative Business Forum in Warsaw, Poland. During my visit, I reaffirmed the United States' strong support for the Three Seas Initiative and our shared focus on expanding infrastructure, enhancing business connections, strengthening energy security, and reducing barriers to free, fair, and reciprocal trade in Central and Eastern Europe. The Three Seas Initiative has great potential to deliver on these and other important areas of cooperation. New energy infrastructure is essential to supporting deeper economic integration, opening access to new markets, and diversifying energy sources throughout the region. I applaud Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Austria, and Slovakia for the progress they have made to support energy diversification through the construction of gas pipeline infrastructure. The United States remains a proud partner in these efforts through liquefied natural gas exports to this strategically important region and the participation of American companies in the Three Seas Initiative Business Forum. At many levels, our country remains committed to working with the 12 member nations to continue expanding energy, transportation, and digital infrastructure," reads the message of the US President sent to AGERPRS by the Presidential Administration.Donald Trump thanked President of Romania Klaus Iohannis for convening this important event, and also to Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, for leading the American Delegation."I look forward to hearing about our shared progress on new investment projects and business partnership. The United States pledges to remain a strong ally and partner in this Initiative as we continue to focus on achieving even greater wealth and security in the 21th century. I send my best wishes for a productive and successful forum," concluded the US President in his message.