USR's Barna: Head of ANSPDCP must resign for "threatening press with mafioso-style intimidation"

Chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR, opposition, ed. n.) Dan Barna, considers that the head of the National Personal Data Processing Supervision Authority (ANSPDCP) Ancuta Gianina Opre must resign because "she is threatening the press with mafioso-style intimidation," after the institution requested that Rise Project disclose the identity of the sources for the pieces of information in the Tel Drum (company for infrastructure repairs in Teleorman county that was supposedly allocated funds without tender, ed.n.) case.

At the same time, Barna argues that Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) chairman Liviu Dragnea is trying to intimidate the press."Liviu Dragnea through his PSD lackeys at the head of the state institutions is trying to intimidate the Rise Project and stop them from revealing the filth in #TeleormanLeaks. He wants to intimidate the prosecutors and the judges dealing with his cases, he wants to intimidate the Romanians denouncing the theft and abuses with tear-gas and batons, and now the press' turn has come. The National Personal Data Processing Supervision Authority is calling on the journalists from Rise Project to disclose the identity of the sources who provided the information in #thesuitcase, under threat of fines as big as the Teldrum damage (...) The ANSPDCP head has to resign! She is being prosecuted for abuse of office, that crime PSD-ALDE [Alliance of Liberals and Democrats, minor at rule, ed.n.] has attempted in the last two years to remove from the collective vocabulary and the law. And now she is threatening the press with mafioso-style intimidation!" wrote Dan Barna on Thursday, in a Facebook post.The Rise Project platform announced on Saturday having come into the possession of a "suitcase with vital insider information from Dragnea's Tel Drum corporation", information the prosecutors did not have access to when they searched the company's offices in 2017. According to Rise Project, the suitcase was found in rural Teleorman, on the property of a local.