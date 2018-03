Victor Negrescu, David Davis address protection of Romanians' rights in UK

Minister Delegate for European Affairs Victor Negrescu and the Minister for Brexit of the United Kingdom, David Davis, addressed the protection of the rights of the Romanians in the UK, on Wednesday, as the latter is visiting the EU member states ahead of the European Council's reunion (Article 50), the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs in a release sent to STIRIPESURSE.

According to the source, the two ministers reconfirmed both sides' wish to agree, as soon as possible, on the text of the withdrawal Agreement, so as to start negotiations regarding the future relationships' framework."I have reiterated Romania's priority, also stressed by Mrs. Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, to protect the rights of the Romanians living, working or studying in the UK. Minister David Davis confirmed that the UK will honour its obligations as assumed in the first stage of the negotiations and emphasised the commitment of the UK gov't regarding the open and transparent approach of this entire process, by offering firm guarantees as regards the rights of the European citizens and their families," Victor Negrescu asserted.The talks highlighted the necessity of a deep cooperation between the EU and the United Kingdom, to reflect the close historical relations and the shared common values."We particularly appreciate the concrete contribution and expertise of the United Kingdom on several levels, especially in defence and security, which is why we wish to further have a tight cooperation between the EU and the UK, by closing a balanced future agreement, liable to allow the fulfillment of our joint objectives," Victor Negrescu said.The MAE release also specifies that the talks between the two dignitaries have stressed the very good collaboration between the two countries in various fields, notably from the perspective of the Romanian community living in the UK. Moreover, Victor Negrescu and David Davis expressed the wish to continue this tight relationship following the Brexit, too, the release adds.