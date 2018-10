Victoriei Square protest against Gov't and referendum on family

Several tens of people gathered on Sunday evening in the Victoriei Square in order to protest against the current Government and the "assault on justice," according to the statements of those present at the rally.

The protesters chanted slogans such as: "Romania, wake up," "Out with the mob from the Romanian state," "We won't surrender, we resist" and performed 'Imnul Golanilor' (the Anthem of Rascals), while waving the tricolor flag.The protest was announced on the "Baricada Tv" Facebook page, under the title "We won't forget, we won't forgive, we won't let you kill democracy."Moreover, approximately 100 people gathered on Sunday afternoon in the Victoria Square in order to protest against the referendum on family definition.The rally was organised by the MozaiQ Association, a supporter of the LGBT community, under the slogan "Love is not to be voted."Those present showed that they don't agree with the organisation of a referendum "for restricting the right of a minority" and stated that marriage should be possible between two people who love each other, regardless of whether they are of the same gender.The protest lasted approximately two hours and no incidents were reported.