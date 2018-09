Vouchers worth 200 - 400 lei for replacing old home appliances

Romanians could receive vouchers worth between 200 and 400 lei if they decide to replace an old electrical appliance with a new, low-energy appliance under the home appliances scrapping programme, according to a draft project published by the Ministry of Environment.

The value of the vouchers starts from 200 lei for A ++ energy-efficient washing machines, rises to 300 lei for A +++ energy-efficient washing machines, air-conditioners with air-conditioning efficiency (A +++ / A ++) or for refrigerators/fridge-freezers/refrigerated boxes with A ++ energy efficiency and can reach 400 lei for refrigerators/fridge-freezers/freezing boxes with energy efficiency A +++, according to a release from the said ministry.Under the home appliances scrapping programme, funding is provided in the form of vouchers for the purchase of electrical and electronic household appliances with energy efficiency class A ++, A +++, in the following categories: washing machines, refrigerators/fridge-freezers/freezing boxes and air conditioners."We have chosen to start the program with these three types of equipment because they are most present in the Romanian homes, they are the biggest consumers of energy and are the pieces of equipment the most difficult for people to get rid of. Depending on the interest shown for the program, it could be completed with other types of equipment," Deputy Prime Minister and Environment Minister Gratiela Gavrilescu said."It is important to note that the individual benefits from the value of a voucher when purchasing eligible equipment in exchange for an equivalent old appliance." The exchange is made in a 1: 1 system," underlines the Ministry of the Environment's release.