Werner Wolff (CEO TAROM): Three consecutive months in the plus, TAROM is on right path

Romania's national air carrier TAROM will end the summer season in the plus, given that the company's losses decreased by approximately 40 percent, as compared to the same period of last year, while income went up by over 25 percent, according to the data sent by the company, at the request of AGERPRES.

"Three consecutive months in the plus at TAROM. We are on the right path. We are aware of the positive results achieved by TAROM. We have managed to reduce to half losses incurred in 2017, at a time when fuel prices went up exponentially. TAROM has proven this year it is a strong and reliable company," the CEO of TAROM, Werner Wolff, pointed out.According to the document, TAROM reports the best financial results of the last 4 years. The 25-percent income increase, Y-o-Y, offers the trust that the company's strategy and the measures taken of late are yielding positive effects.On the other hand, the company's expenses have gone up from last year by approximately 15 percent, and the aircraft fuel price hike has the highest share on this segment. As compared to last year, TAROM has paid an extra 49.7 million lei for fuel, given that the price of kerosene went up by 30 percent, on the European market, as opposed to 2017."Celebrating almost 64 years of existence, TAROM conveys again a message of trust in the market. Retrofitting the company, the ever-growing market presence, renewing the fleet and opening up new routes are solid measures that revitalize TAROM," the press release further mentions.