'White Fang', directed by Alexandre Espigares, opens KINOdiseea Festival

The animated film "White Fang", a France-Luxembourg co-production, directed by Alexandre Espigares, considered to be the the most faithful adaptation of the book by the Jack London, opened on Thursday, at CinemaPro, the 10-th edition of the KINOdiseea International Children's Film Festival.

"I believe that this year we will have a successful festival as well. It was a good year for children's' movies. We have very good animations, we have many films for small children and we have several fully-booked workshops, we will probably think of having more next year," said Daniel Mitulescu, the director and founder of the KINOdiseea Festival."This year's edition is a festive one. We prepared many surprises, feature productions and short films, animations and a lot of workshops," actress Dana Rogoz, the host of the opening event said.The best nine films for children this year can be watched in national premiere in the international festival competition, together with five sections of short films for various age categories.The international competition of feature films of the festival will be judged by actors Ada Condeescu and Bogdan Dumitrache and director Bogdan Mustata, and the jury of the short film competition will be made up this year of actress Laura Marin, film critic Georgiana Musat and director Andreea Lacatus.Out of the competition, the film "Strajerii" (Guardsmen, directed by Liviu Marghidan) will have a special screening, followed by a meeting with the team that worked on the first Romanian feature film with and about children, post 1989.The short films in the international KINOdiseea competition are grouped around five topics addressed to young people of various ages - from children (3-6, 6-9, 9-12, 12-15) to teenagers (15-18).Within the festival there will be a series of workshops - acrobatics with Nadia Budurusi, creative recycling with Alina Blaga (d'Avent Association), frame-by-frame animation with Vera Suratel, props modeled with Kinder Express, set design with the "eematico" organization, scenography with Adeline Andreea Badescu.The film that will conclude the 10-th edition of KINOdiseea is the animation "Anastasia", directed by Gary Goldman and Don Bluth.The awarding ceremony of the festival will take place on November 13, at Cinema Eforie.The KINOdiseea International Film Festival is organized by the Metropolis Cultural Association, with the support of the National Cinema Centre co-financed by the National Cultural Fund Administration, with the support of the Filmmakers Union of Romania, financed by the District 3 City Hall.