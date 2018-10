Wood and cork exports down 7.3pct in H1

Wood and cork imports amounted to 156.4 million euro, by 43.5 percent higher than in the first half of 2017, thus a surplus of 126.7 million euro was recorded on this segment.

In the first half of 2018, FOB exports exceeded 33.977 billion euro, up 10 percent compare to the similar period of last year and CIF imports amounted to around 40.282 billion euro (plus 9.7 percent).

AGERPRES