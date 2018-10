YOG2018: Adrian Sulca, Mihaela Cambei bring Romania first medals

Judoka Adrian Sulca and weightlifter Mihaela Valentina Cambei brought Romania the first medals on Monday, at the Youth Olympic Games Buenos Aires 2018.

Sulca won gold in the 81-kg category, after he defeated in the final Czech Martin Bezdek.In the women's weightlifting contest, the 52-kg category, Mihaela Cambei ranked third and won the bronze with a total of 158 kg.The Olympic team of Romania is made up of 34 athletes, 21 girls and 13 boys, competing in 14 sports.