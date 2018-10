YOG2018: Romanian swimmer Daniel Martin grabs silver medal at 200m backstroke

Romanian swimmer Daniel Martin grabbed the silver medal in the 200m backstroke, on Friday, at the Youth Olympic Games 2018 in Buenos Aires.

Martin was timed 1 min 58 sec 20/100, being outrun by the Russian Kliment Kolesnikov in 1 min 56 sec 14/100 and followed by the Spaniard Manuel Martos Bacarizo, 1 min 59 sec 37/100.It is the second medal snatched by Daniel Martin in Buenos Aires, after the silver medal in the 100m backstroke.Romania's delegation to Buenos Aires ranks 9th in the nations' ranking at the end of Friday, with 8 medals: 2 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze. The gold was won by judoka Adrian Sulca (81 kg category) and weightlifter Sabina Baltag (53 kg), the silver medals went to swimmer Daniel Martin (in 100m and 200 m backstroke) and to rowing Men's 8 (Florin Nicolae Arteni-Fintinariu and Alexandru Laurentiu Danciu), while the bronze medals were grabbed by weightlifter Mihaela Valentina Cambei (48 kg category), the rowing Women's 8 (Tabita Maftei and Alina Maria Baletchi) and by Andreea Dragoman (table tennis).Romania's Olympic team comprises 34 athletes (21 girls, 13 boys) competing in 14 sport disciplines.