13,261 people with COVID-19, hospitalised; 1,251 in ICUs

A number of 13,261 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in specialized health units, of which 1,251 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Monday, according to AGERPRES.

In Romania, 47,982 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are in isolation at home and 12,097 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 68,464 people are in quarantine at home and 65 in institutional quarantine.

434 people were positively reconfirmed with COVID-19 after retesting.