2020 EU Justice Scoreboard finds Romanians' trust in judicial independence is going down
Postat la: 10.07.2020 - 21:40 | Scris de: Ziua News
0
Romania holds one of the last positions in the EU by the public's perception of the independence of judges and courts, according to the Eurobarometer released on Friday, on the occasion of the publication of the 2020 EU Justice Scoreboard, with only Bulgaria, Poland, Italy, Slovakia and Croatia reporting an even more concerning situation in this regard.
A share of 45 percent of the Romanians have a rather poor or very poor opinion of the independence of judges and courts; in the last-ranked Croatia 68 percent of the general public thinks the same. At the level of EU-28, ie including the United Kingdom, this share is 33 percent. Conversely, just 37 percent of the Romanians have a good and quite good opinion about the independence of judges and courts, down 3 percent compared to 2019, while at EU level this share is 56 percent, the same as last year.
Among the reasons for this lack of independence, 49 percent of the Romanians consider that interference or pressure from the government or politicians matter a lot, while 27 percent said that they matter to a certain extent.
According to 44 percent of the Romanian respondents, interference or pressure from economic or other specific interests matter a lot in this negative perception, while the fact that the status and position of judges does not guarantee their independence is equally important for 21 percent of the respondents.
Overall, there has been a loss of confidence in the independence of the judiciary in two-fifths of EU countries. Denmark is on the first place in this ranking with 86 percent of its population having a good and very good perception of the independence of the judiciary.
European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders said the report identified shortcomings and best practices in EU countries, noting that in several member states where legislative changes have been recently adopted that have affected judicial independence or where attacks on judges and prosecutors have intensified, the perception of independence has worsened.
According to the Justice Scoreboard, efficiency of proceedings in civil commercial and administrative cases has improved since 2012 in 11 EU member states, including Romania, and has decreased in eight others, including Hungary and Poland. Between 2012 - 2018, in Romania the estimated length of proceedings needed to resolve a case in court has decreased from over 175 days to under 175 days, while in Italy and Greece it is over 575 days.
As regards the average length of proceedings in money laundering cases, Romania has seen an increase in the length of trials from 2014 to 2018, our country being ranked in the top third of the EU countries with the longest trials in such cases.
As regards expenditure on the operation of the judicial system, Romania registers one of the biggest disproportions in the EU between expenditures on wages and salaries on one hand, and expenditures on fixed assets and operating costs on the other. While wage expenditures account for over 90 percent, operating costs account for only a few percentage points in Romania, Bulgaria and Portugal, and even less in Greece.
Romania scored better at the availability of electronic means to transmit claims and summons and monitor the status of legal proceedings, which are available in all Romanian courts.
The EC survey notes that there are major shortcomings throughout the Union, especially when it comes to the possibility to follow court proceedings online, a chapter where no member state has reached full deployment in all courts in all areas of law.
DIN ACEEASI CATEGORIE...
ULTIMA ORA
-
Firea: Nu mai candidez dacă Ponta sau Negoiță sunt peste mine în sondaje
Primarul Capitalei Gabriela Firea a declarat că nu mai candidează pentru al doilea mandat dacă cei care ar putea-o concura pe partea de centru-stânga, respectiv Robert Negoiță sau Victor Ponta, s-ar situa peste ea în sondaje.
-
România, printre cele mai mici programe anticriză din regiune. Doar Rusia stă mai prost. Două țări au aplicat un IMM Invest complet diferit
În regiunea noastră, România are al doilea cel mai mic pachet de măsuri anticriză, cam 4,8% din PIB, conform unei prezentări a economistului-șef pentru Europa Centrală și de Est în cadrul UniCredit Bank Londra, Dan Bucșa. Rusia are cel mai mic pachet la 3,5% din PIB. Cel mai mare pachet este în Cehia de 23,5% din PIB.
-
Alexandru Rafila comentează cele mai răspândite mituri despre coronavirus și lansează o provocare
Profesorul Alexandru Rafila, președintele Societății Române de Microbiologie, a comentat vineri seara la Digi24 pe marginea unor idei tot mai răspândite în rândul populației despre coronavirus, arătând cu argumentele specialistului cum pot fi combătute unele „mituri" de-a dreptul periculoase, care generează o atitudine responsabilă, în parte, pentru creșterea accelerată a numărului de îmbolnăviri din ultimele săptămâni.
- Cluburile ar putea fi închise după ora 22.00. Orban: „Va trebui să ne gândim foarte serios dacă nu luăm aceste măsuri"
-
OMS: Record de cazuri noi de Covid-19 înregistrate într-o singură zi la nivel mondial
Organizaţia Mondială a Sănătăţii (OMS) a raportat vineri o creştere cu 228.102 a cazurilor de Covid-19 în ultimele 24 de ore, ceea ce reprezintă un record zilnic la nivel global de la declanşarea pandemiei și până în prezent, informează Reuters.
-
Un tânăr care şi-a înjunghiat fosta iubită s-a aruncat în faţa trenului
Un bărbat de 47 de ani, din Albeşti, judeţul Botoşani, care era căutat de poliţişti după ce, vineri dimineaţa, şi-a înjunghiat fosta concubină, a fost găsit mort. Acesta s-a aruncat în faţa trenului Dorohoi - Botoşani.
-
Vești bune! Un studiu a arătat că Remdesivir reduce cu 62% riscul mortalităţii în cazul COVID-19
Epidemia de coronavirus continuă să facă ravagii, iar în lipsa unui vaccin numărul de noi cazuri de îmbolnăviri crește alarmant. Însă în acest context sumbru există și vești bune, conform unui studiu medicamentul Remdesivir a reușit să reducă cu până la 62% riscul mortalității.
-
PSD: Românii devin ciumaţii Europei, iar pentru asta trebuie să-i mulţumim Guvernului Orban!
Reprezentanţii PSD spun că românii devin „ciumaţii Europei”, în contextul în care mai multe state au anunţat restricţii la frontiere pentru cetăţenii români. Ei consideră că Guvernul Orban este responsabil pentru această situaţie, întrucât strategia de luptă contra pandemiei „a eşuat”.
-
Preot din Suceava, amendat pentru slujba oficiată împreună cu ÎPS Teodosie, fără măşti şi distanţare
Un preot din Dorna Arini, judeţul Suceava, care a oficiat o slujbă împreună cu Arhiepiscopul Tomisului, ÎPS Teodosie, la care au participat zeci de persoane a se respecta normele sanitare în vigoare, a fost amendat.
DIN CATEGORIE
- TOP CITITE
- TOP COMENTATE
- 1.Accident pe DN 2A, in afara localitatii Crucea. Motociclist ranit
- 2.Romania NU SCAPA de teroarea inundațiilor: COD ROȘU emis in doua județe
- 3.Florin Salam a aprins razboiul intre temutele clanuri Duduianu și Vasiloi. Totul a pornit de la…
- 4.Fost director al Postei Romane, condamnat la 6 ani inchisoare pentru luare de mita. Pronuntarea sentintei, amanata de 22 de ori
- 5.Un tenisman sarb a luat coronavirus la Adria Tour și apoi a fost testata pozitiv și soția sa insarcinata
- 6.Instabilitate atmosferica accentuata, toata saptamana
- 7.Ambassador Maior: US - Romania relationship has transcended historical, geopolitical challenges, becoming close strategic partnership
- 8.Lucian Bode anunța caștigatorul licitației pentru aproape toate tronsoanele Drumului Expres Pitești-Craiova. VIDEO
- 9. ForMin Aurescu - Azerbaijan counterpart have telephone conversation, discuss COVID-19 health crisis
- 10.Constanta Military Port hosts festivity of changing command of Romanian Naval Forces
comentariiAdauga un comentariu
Adauga comentariu