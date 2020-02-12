Acting EnviMin:Groups of interest had people at helm of EnviMin in view of stealing from Romania's forests
Postat la: 12.02.2020 - 20:07 | Scris de: Ziua News
0
Groups of interest had people at the helm of the Environment Ministry to serve this purpose of cutting wood and steal from Romania's forests and I believe that Europe and the European Commission cared more for Romania's forests that the previous governments, dismissed Environment, Waters and Forests Minister Costel Alexe told a news conference on Wednesday."It's official: the European Commission, unfortunately, has activated the infringement procedure against Romania regarding the illegal cutting of forests. The decisions hasn't been made over night, the decision has been made after the European Commission waited three years regarding this topic (...) the only method intentionally enforced by those who led the previous Government and ministry was to endlessly postpone the implementation of some solutions which would have truly limited and stopped the illegal logging in Romania - and I refer here to the SUMAL [Automatic System to Track Wood Materials] and all the other applications which should have been implemented with priority by the Environment, Waters and Forests Ministry. (...) These things should have been done a long time ago, and the fact that groups of interest had people at the helm of the ministry to serve this purpose of cutting and stealing from Romania didn't lead to the implementation of those measures," Alexe said.
He said that, currently, "we are expecting the official correspondence of the commission and after analysing several dozens pages with the reasons invoked we will return with clarifications."
According to the Minister, on Friday, 14 February, he will have an official meeting with European Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries Virginijus Sinkevicius, to whom he will present the measures envisaged by authorities in order to remedy the issues regarding the illegal logging in Romania.
"Three months have passed since I am in office and I have only one version at hand: to comprise the time as if years had passed and implement, as quickly as possible, the measures that can be taken in the interest of the forests in Romania. On Friday, I will go to Brussels where I will carry out a tete-a-tete meeting with the Environment Commissioner and I will tell him what we are committed to do, what we have started in these three months since being in office and how we will manage to limit, stop the illegal cutting in Romania," Costel Alexe mentioned.
The dignitary underscored that by the end of July 2020, the Automatic System to Track Wood Materials - SUMAL would become operational.
Alexe also maintained that important amendments are to be brought to the Forestry Code and the 112 system is to become operational even at the Environment Ministry.
The European Commission (EC) has sent on Wednesday a letter of formal notice to Romania and urged the country to properly implement the EU Timber Regulation (EUTR), which prevents timber companies in the wood sector to produce and place on the EU market products made from illegally harvested logs, a release of the Community Executive informs.
This letter of formal notice actually represents the official opening of the infringement procedure.
Moreover, the European Commission has also sent on Wednesday letters of formal notice to Romania, Greece and Malta asking them to adopt their first national air pollution control programmes and communicate them to the Commission, according to Directive (EU) No. 2016/2284 on the reduction of national emissions of certain atmospheric pollutants, a release of the EC informed.
DIN ACEEASI CATEGORIE...
ULTIMA ORA
-
Paradisul fugarilor s-a năruit! Ghenosu, cel mai căutat mafiot, se întoarce acasă. Urmează alte nume celebre: Popoviciu & Adamescu
Lumea Politica ne anunta in exclusivitate ca unul din cei mai căutati mafioti din România va fi extrădat. El spera ca prevederile referitoare la drepturile omului să-l scape. Judecătorii au decis să-l trimită acasă.
-
Intrebare pentru Firea: De ce platesc bucurestenii 495 de lei pe gigacalorie, desi ELCEN o vinde cu 196 de lei?
In conditiile in care Gabriela Firea tot avertizeaza de cateva zile ca, daca Parlamentul elimina subventia la gigacalorie, facturile bucurestenilor s-ar tripla, ministrul Economiei ii adreseaza primarului Capitalei o intrebare simpla:
-
Parlamentul European a adoptat o rezolutie pentru ca robotii sa nu ajunga sa ia decizii pentru oameni
Parlamentarii europeni au adoptat, miercuri, o rezolutie prin care cer Comisiei Europene "un set puternic" de reglementari care sa asigure protectia consumatorilor intr-o lume tot mai mult bazata pe sisteme de inteligenta artificiala.
-
Procurorii Parchetului General au clasat dosarul privind casele preşedintelui Klaus Iohannis
Potrivit unor surse judiciare, ancheta a fost clasată pe motiv că faptele au mai fost investigate în alte dosare, care au fost închise.
-
Piesa care va reprezenta România la Eurovision 2020, aleasă într-un show la Buzău
Centrul Cultural „Alexandru Marghiloman", instituţie din subordinea Consiliului Local Municipal Buzău, şi conducerea Televiziunii Române au semnat, miercuri, contractul de colaborare pentru organizarea la Buzău a etapei finale pentru selecţia piesei ce va reprezenta România la concursul Eurovision de la Rotterdam.
-
Servicii secrete: "Lovitura secolului" - cum au reusit BND si CIA sa supravegheze jumatate de planeta
In 2013, Edward Snowden a dezvaluit amploarea supravegherii globale a comunicatiilor. Dar serviciul secret german BND si cel american CIA incepusera deja dinainte o actiune de interceptare la nivel mondial.
-
Primul pas din infringement și din cauza poluării. Comisia Europeană cere României să adopte programe naționale de control al poluării atmosferice
România primește un nou avertisment de la Comisia Europeană și în privința poluării. CE cere României, Greciei și Maltei să adopte primele programe naționale de control al poluării atmosferice și acordă acestor țări două luni pentru a răspunde și pentru a-și adopta și comunica planurile până la acest termen limită. Este primul pas din procedura de infringement.
-
Primele declaraţii făcute de Chef Joseph Hadad după ce i s-a făcut rău: "La cel mai mic semn dat de corp, mergeţi la medic"
Chef Joseph Hadad a publicat, miercuri, pe Facebook, un mesaj în care a confirmat faptul că a ajuns la spital după ce a avut probleme de sănătate.
-
Judecătorii CCR au decis: Bugetul este constituțional, nu și modificările aduse la OUG 114!
Curtea Constituțională a respins sesizarea depusă de președinții Parlamentului, Marcel Ciolacu și Teodor Melșcanu (între timp demisionat), privind adoptarea bugetului de stat pe anul în curs prin angajarea răspunderii Guvernului Orban.
DIN CATEGORIE
- TOP CITITE
- TOP COMENTATE
- 1.26 ianuarie, Ziua internationala a sotului
- 2.Cand incepe, de fapt, sezonul 2 al serialului Sacrificiul, produs de Antena 1
- 3.Sotia lui Andrei Duban, in tandreturi cu fotbalistul Mihai Onicas
- 4.Tzanca Uraganul a comis-o! A aparut un sex-tape cu manelistul și o bruneta
- 5.Sotia-vulpita, dans lasciv pentru unul dintre amanti. Imaginile care l-au facut pe sotul incornorat sa amuteasca – VIDEO
- 6.Cutremur de mare intensitate in Romania
- 7.Comper 2020 etapa 1. Subiecte și barem pentru proba de Limba și literatura romana
- 8.IMAGINI ȘOCANTE Medicii au scapat pe jos capsula in care se afla profesoara suspectata de coronavirus
- 9.Sandu Lungu il face praf pe interlopul Bebino, dupa ce a fost „transat” de Clanul Tiganilor
- 10.FOTO / Official Winter BRD FTC Demo Cluj-Napoca, competiție de tehnologie intre liceeni
comentariiAdauga un comentariu
Adauga comentariu