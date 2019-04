Acting Justice Minister Birchall: 'Ensuring ministry's proper functioning, a major goal of my interim term'

Acting Justice Minister Ana Birchall announced on Thursday that the main goal of her term is to ensure the current activity of the ministry, focusing on the proper functioning of the regulatory acts approval process.

"The Ministry of Justice is an extremely important portfolio and I assure you that I will manage the institution's agenda with balance and professionalism throughout my interim term, at the side of my colleagues in the ministry. An important goal of my term is to ensure the proper functioning of the ministry's current activity. (...) The Ministry of Justice is on the path for the approval of the initiatives of the other ministries or institutions, and from this point of view a major goal is to ensure a good coordination, so that the activity of the other ministries, the agenda of the government meetings are not affected. As you know, I have previously served as acting head of the Ministry of Justice in February 2017. Back then I worked, even for a short period of time, with very good professionals and I assure you that we will do our job in this period with the same good faith and with the same professionalism," Birchall said after meeting with former Justice Minister Tudorel Toader.

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Wednesday the decree appointing Deputy Prime Minister for implementing Romania's strategic partnerships Ana Birchall as acting Minister of Justice, as well as the decree taking note of Tudorel Toader's resignation from office.

